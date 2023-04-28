OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man booked into the Okaloosa County Jail Friday charged with DUI Manslaughter and Vehicular Homicide, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Derek Joseph Markheim, 33, was driving a 2018 Audi on Dec. 5, 2022 on Monterrey Road and Stillwell Boulevard in Okaloosa County. The car ran off the roadway along a curve, became airborne and hit a group of trees.

The car split in half. The passenger in the car was pronounced dead on the scene. Through an investigation, troopers said Markheim was “exhibiting signs of impairment,” according to the release.

Troopers then drew Markheim’s blood which returned a .158 BAC. During the investigation, troopers said Markheim was driving more than 111 miles per hour when he hit a tree.

Markheim is being held on no bond.