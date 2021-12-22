Man charged with blindfolding, sexually assaulting teenage girl

Caution: details of this story could be triggering to some readers.

MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) booked James Salter, 37, of Mary Esther for sexual assault of a minor on Wednesday.

A teenage girl told deputies Salter blindfolded her to play a candy guessing game back in 2020. The arrest report says the victim described something soft and wet, and when she looked under the blindfold Salter was exposed in front of her.

The victim told deputies about the incident on Dec. 21, 2021 and OCSO took Salter into custody.

OCSO says in the arrest report Salter denied ever playing the candy guessing game. He later told deputies he did play that game with other children, but not with the victim.

Salter is facing a third-degree felony and is being held with no bond at this time.

There is no information given about how the victim and Salter knew each other. The charge is listed under solicited sexual battery act by a custodian, which means Salter was an authoritative figure to the teen.