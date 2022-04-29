OCEAN CITY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office filed attempted homicide charges on one of three people detained after a shooting on April 13 just north of Fort Walton Beach.

Shea Patrick Jones, 21, is charged with attempted homicide, weapon offense and possession by a felon. He is also facing charges for violating parole out of Illinois.

Jones was arguing with a woman at the Newcastle Drive residence when he pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim in a Ford SUV. The victim hit Jones with the car in the front yard and tried to flee the scene, according to the OCSO arrest report.

OCSO said Jones then fired shots at the car as it was leaving blowing out the front window and striking the driver’s seat. An 11-month-old baby was in the backseat at the time.

The victim and child went to a hospital for treatment and are ok.

OCSO said they will update this case with any co-defendant charges as it moves forward.