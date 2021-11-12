Man charged after stealing rental car in Destin, Okaloosa County deputies say

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO) arrested a man on Nov. 11 after he stole a rental car and tried to run from deputies.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

Garett Hamilton, 24, was charged with the following after being found near a stolen Buick Enclave and leading deputies on a chase:

Grand theft of a motor vehicle

Fleeing and eluding law enforcement with light and sirens

Driving with a suspended license as a habitual offender

Hamilton stole the rental car from the parking lot of the Emerald Grande in Destin, according to a news release from the OSCO. Deputies were able to track Hamilton with the victim’s phone since it was still inside the car at the time of the incident.

The victim’s phone led deputies to Hamilton, and after deputies attempted a traffic stop, Hamilton led them on a chase until he stopped in a driveway on Seagull Lane.

Hamilton was then found by K-9 tracking dogs.