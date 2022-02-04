OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa deputies arrested one man after he was found with several guns and 960 pills of Xanax in Shalimar.

Timothy Young, 29, was arrested after deputies were called to his home for a report of shots fired in the area. When deputies arrived at 6th Street, they noticed Young go into a sliding door and weren’t able to make contact with him.

Deputies got a search warrant for the apartment and found three guns, several rounds of ammunition and 960 pills of Alprazolam, also known as Xanax.

Young was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Distribution of a Schedule IV drug

Violation of felony probation

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the reports of shots fired, which damaged another residence, according to a news release from the OSCO.