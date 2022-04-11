FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A Niceville man is charged with kidnapping a 6-year-old boy from his Fort Walton Beach home on April 11.

Fort Walton Beach Police Department said Brock Sutton, 29, broke into a home on Graham Court just before 5:00 a.m.

Police responded to a burglary in process. When officers arrived, they learned Sutton had kicked a back door in and took the young boy from his bedroom.

Police say Sutton ran from the scene with the child in hand.

Officers located Sutton and the boy 15 minutes later near the Uptown Station shopping center off Eglin Parkway. Less than a mile from the home.

The boy was unharmed and police took the child back to his mother.

The homeowners said they do know Sutton but he has no relation to the child.

Sutton is charged with burglary to an occupied dwelling, resisting without violence, and kidnapping.

The 29-year-old has a history in the Okaloosa County Jail Log facing DUI and theft charges.

