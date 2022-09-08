FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anthony Woods Brown, 46, on Okaloosa Island Wednesday night. According to the arrest report, drivers saw Brown riding a bike around the streets causing problems on HWY 98.

OCSO said Brown was peddling west into the eastbound lanes of Miracle Strip Parkway at Santa Rosa Blvd causing on-coming traffic to swerve out of the way to avoid hitting him.

After multiple cars escaped a collision, OCSO arrived on the scene and tried to stop Brown on the bike but he refused. Brown rode around the patrol car in circles while the deputy tried to talk him down. Brown also ignored the siren riding again into on-coming traffic on Miracle Strip Parkway before the deputy got out of the car.

OCSO said the deputy pulled Brown by his arm and he dropped the bike. The deputy said Brown refused to cooperate and fought back against being placed on the ground and put in handcuffs. The deputy said he tried to pull his taser but Brown grabbed the deputy’s wrist preventing him from getting the taser out of the holster.

Brown faces charges of failure to obey a law enforcement officer, battery on an officer, resisting arrest, theft, and trespassing. A judge denied a bond for the charges.