OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man using infrared drones.

The man was arrested after deputies were called to a bar at 172 Woodruff Avenue East. When deputies arrived, they found a man in the parking lot pointing at them with a gun. Instead of sending a K-9 or deputy, an infrared drone was used to spot the man hiding in a corner of the building, according to a Facebook post from the OSCO.

Infrared technology can detect long wavelengths that can’t be normally seen with the human eye. Deputies were able to find the man and take him into custody without endangering a deputy of K-9’s safety. To view the Okaloosa infrared drone footage, click here.