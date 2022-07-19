OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after he was spotted cleaning his rifle on the side of the road.
Kevin Wright, 57, was arrested Tuesday, July 19, after a driver spotted him cleaning his .22 caliber rifle near Highway 98 and Palms Boulevard in Destin.
Deputies found the rifle wrapped in a black shirt on Wright’s bicycle. Several .22 caliber bullets were also found in his pocket, according to a Facebook post from the OCSO.
Wright is a convicted felon and is not allowed to have a gun. Wright was charged with possession of a weapon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, according to the post.
