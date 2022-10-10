OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florosa man who was charged with manslaughter and negligent homicide is back in Florida, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Chad Long, 46, was being held in a Seneca County, Ohio, jail on an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office warrant for manslaughter and negligent homicide in connection with an overdose death. OCSO said he was recently extradited back to Okaloosa County, where he is being held without bond.

In Aug. 2021, OCSO began investigating when deputies were called to a Reynolds Circle home for a medical emergency. They found a 42-year-old female dead in an apartment shed in the backyard. Investigators learned the victim and another man had gone earlier to Long’s nearby home on Woodland Avenue to buy what they believed to be $20 worth of heroin, then went back to the shed to snort it.

Deputies said the male awoke to find the female was not breathing. The Medical Examiners Office determined she died from the toxic effects of methamphetamine, diazepam, clonazepam, alprazolam and fentanyl.

Investigators said they found evidence that established narcotics transactions between Long and the victim. They said Long’s unlawful distribution of controlled substances, namely fentanyl, resulted in her death.