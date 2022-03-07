OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after he allegedly choked a woman and threw her on the ground.

Dale Atkerson, 29, was arrested and charged with domestic violence-related battery after the victim told deputies she was abused by Atkerson at a home at Pine Street on March 5.

The victim told deputies that Atkerson hit her in the face with a backpack and then began to choke her. Atkerson choked the woman so hard, he “cut off her ability to breathe,” according to the post.

The woman was then thrown to the ground and had a clump of hair pulled from her head. Deputies confirmed that the woman’s injuries matched what she told deputies. When Atkerson was questioned, he told deputies he put his hands on her neck but did not remember strangling her.

Atkerson was later arrested and charged.