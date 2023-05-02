OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested Friday after he was involved in a deadly crash in December 2022, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officers were called to Monterrey Road on Dec. 5 for a vehicle that had crashed. According to the arrest report, the driver, Derek Markheim, missed a left-hand curve near Stillwell Boulevard. Because of this, the vehicle went off the roadway and went airborne 16 feet. The vehicle hit two trees. When it hit the second tree, the vehicle split in half.

Firefighters removed the passenger from the passenger seat and took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The arrest report said, “The rear right passenger seat was damaged by the impact with the tree and would not have been survivable if occupied.”

Markheim’s blood alchohol level was tested. Two field sobriety exercises were conducted and troopers said they were unable to determine by these if Markheim was under the influence.

On March 30, 2023, the blood alcohol test results came back and showed Markheim’s BAC being 0.158. Markhein was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.