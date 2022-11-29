FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Robert McGaugh, 29, was taken into custody by Fort Walton Beach Police Department after a battery and burglary incident Monday night.

According to the police report, the male victim told police that he and McGuagh got into a physical altercation at a home on Deluna Rd just before 10 p.m.

The victim told police he ran into his house and McGaugh followed. The victim said he was thrown into the wall and beaten by McGaugh. The police officer said he found a large hole inside the home to go along with the victim’s statement.

The victim did not say why the fight started or if anything was taken. McGaugh ran off and was later found walking Memorial Pkwy.

McGaugh told police he fought the victim out of self-defense and never entered the home.

McGaugh is charged with Burglary with assault or battery. He is held in the Okaloosa County jail with a $4,000 bond.