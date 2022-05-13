FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach police arrested Anthony J. Griffin, 38 for a bank robbery on May 11.
Police identified Griffin for the robbery at Regions Bank on Beal Parkway. Police located Griffin at the Quality Inn on Miracle Strip Parkway Thursday night.
Officers said Griffin refused to give his name and was identified by his tattoos.
Griffin is charged with robbery on top of a previous warrant in Okaloosa County.
Read the full release from Fort Walton Beach police below:
The Fort Walton Beach Police Department has arrested Anthony J. Griffin, 38, of Fort Walton Beach, for the bank robbery that occurred on May 11th at the Regions Bank located at 25 Beal Parkway NE in Fort Walton Beach. During the investigation, Griffin was positively identified as the suspect within 24 hours of the initial crime being reported through help from the public who viewed the surveillance photographs from the bank and provided leads to detectives. Detectives developed probable cause for the arrest of Anthony Griffin and officers began actively searching for the suspect.
On May 12th at approximately 11:14 p.m., Fort Walton Beach Police Officers responded to the Quality Inn, 322 Miracle Strip Parkway SW, for a report of a suspicious person. Upon arrival Officers located the described male who refused to identify himself. The responding officers recognized him as Anthony Griffin and positively identified him through tattoos located on his person. Griffin was placed under arrest for the charge of Robbery. He also had a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest for failing to appear for a previous court date unrelated to this current crime.
We would like to thank the community and the media for the support in helping us share the suspect pictures throughout the community and the persons who contacted us with potential leads. Community cooperation and support is often a key to solving crimes and we appreciate the community and media engagement in this case.
This is still an active investigation, and we are asking anyone with information regarding this bank robbery or the suspect’s location and actions between the time of the robbery and his apprehension to please contact Detective Terence James at tjames@fwb.org or 850-833-9546