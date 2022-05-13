FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach police arrested Anthony J. Griffin, 38 for a bank robbery on May 11.

Police identified Griffin for the robbery at Regions Bank on Beal Parkway. Police located Griffin at the Quality Inn on Miracle Strip Parkway Thursday night.

Officers said Griffin refused to give his name and was identified by his tattoos.

Griffin is charged with robbery on top of a previous warrant in Okaloosa County.

Read the full release from Fort Walton Beach police below: