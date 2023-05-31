OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to meet up with a 14-year-old for sexual favors, according to an arrest report from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeffery Pakusch, 36, is accused of starting an online conversation with someone who he believed was a 14-year-old girl on April 14. The person Pakusch was talking to online was actually an undercover officer who was posing as a 14-year-old girl.

During the conversation, Pakusch agreed to meet with the girl to “perform illegal sexual acts.” A location was decided on and later Pakusch arrived at the location. When he got there, officers took Pakusch into custody.