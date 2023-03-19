OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested overnight Friday in Okaloosa County after he allegedly broke into vehicles, according to a Facebook post made by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Stanley Crowder, of Mary Esther, is accused of burglarizing vehicles in the Marsh Harbor neighborhood. The post claimed Crowder was seen trying to get into a car by the car’s owner, who contacted OCSO.

The owner was able to give OCSO a description of Crowder and the direction he was heading. Deputies arrived and were looking around the area when they allegedly saw Crowder trying to get into other vehicles. Crowder was arrested and is awaiting his hearing.