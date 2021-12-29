Man arrested after leading Crestview Police and Florida Highway Patrol on a chase through Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after leading Crestview Police officers and Florida Highway Patrol on a chase near State Road 85 and Cobbler Lane in Crestview, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Rayshawn Durrell Shoffner, 28, was arrested and charged with:

Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding

Reckless Driving Resisting without violence

Driving While License Suspended or Revoked (DWLSR) with knowledge of second conviction

The chase started after officers suspected Shoffner of carjacking with a weapon. Shoffner then allegedly led officers on a chase through Okaloosa County. Once Shoffner left Crestview’s city limits, troopers from Florida Highway Patrol took over the chase.

Shoffner then stopped his pickup truck near State Road 85 and Third Street, where he was arrested by troopers.

No one was injured, according to the release.