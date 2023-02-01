FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — An officer with the Fort Walton Beach Police Department responded to Bruner Middle School on Jan. 30 after a 16-year-old girl told her School Resource Officer she was being followed home from school.

According to a release from the Fort Walton Beach Police Department, the teen told her SRO that an older Hispanic man had been allegedly following her home from school, most recently in January.

“The female juvenile provided a picture of the male and his vehicle,” reads the press release. “Additionally, she stated that on one recent occasion, the male entered his vehicle, followed her home, and provided her with a box of chocolates and a handwritten note.”

The Fort Walton Beach Police Department identified the man as 58-year-old Jose Alejandro Garcia Crespin of Fort Walton Beach and issued an arrest warrant.

Garcia Crespin was taken into custody on Jan. 31 and is awaiting a hearing in the Okaloosa County Jail. He is charged with Aggravated Stalking of a Child under 16 years of age.

FWBPD said the quick response and action by the officer and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Officer School Resource Officer led to Garcia Crespin’s arrest and gave tips about how to handle stalker situations.