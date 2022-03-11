FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Officers with the Fort Walton Beach Police Department arrested one man after a five-hour standoff Friday, March 11 at 2 Elm St.

Aaron K. Nano, 56, was arrested after officers were called to a home after two people reported that they had been shot at by Nano.

The shooting happened after the pair got into an argument with Nano. The argument turned physical and Nano then began firing at the two, “who narrowly escaped injury,” according to a news release from the FWBPD. One victim was a family member while the other was an acquaintance who lived nearby.

Officers tried to take Nano into custody, but he hid in a boat armed with a gun. Five local law enforcement units were called in to negotiate with Nano. Nano’s refusal to be taken into custody led to a five-hour standoff between him and officers.

After officers exhausted all resources, members of the special response team took him into custody. He was found in a workshop wearing a gas mask, according to the release.

Nano was charged with: