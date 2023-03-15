OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested almost three decades after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in Poquito Bay, according to a release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 11, 1999, a woman was sexually assaulted after leaving El Villa’s Lounge in Mary Esther. The woman told police at the time that a man who said his name was “Ron” offered her a ride when she was leaving the lounge. He allegedly drove her to an area near Sunset Lane, grabbed her by her throat, and threatened to break her neck if she did not do what he said.

The man then sexually assaulted her and dropped her off at the intersection of State Road 89 and State Road 85. A passerby picked her up and took her to the Niceville Police Department.

In February 2020, some of the evidence was sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for investigators to examine and a DNA profile was made. The profile matched Charles Craig Sr., 60.

OCSO investigators were able to learn that Craig was living under the name Ronald Grisby in February 1999 and his listed address at the time was in Destin. Investigators located Craig in California where he was placed into Kern County Sheriff’s Office Custody. He signed an extradition back to Florida in late February and is now in the Okaloosa County Jail. His bond is set at $75,000.