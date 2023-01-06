CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies arrested a Crestview man on Jan. 4 after he allegedly stole a gun from a vehicle and shot himself in the leg.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Justin McCall, 28, allegedly broke into multiple cars in the Lake Arthur Estates neighbors Jan. 3.

On the morning of Jan. 4 a woman called OCSO for a man shot outside her home on Hwy. 85. Deputies took McCall to the hospital for treatment.

That same day a victim in the case said someone broke into her car and garage on Zach Ave. The victim told OCSO her Tory Burch purse, wallet and money was stolen and her car was rummaged through. On a neighbor’s surveillance footage, the victim said the suspect was spotted wearing her Sperry boots from her garage.

Deputies identified McCall from surveillance footage at multiple homes. McCall has 13 felony guilty convictions since 2012 in Florida including burglary and grand theft. At the time of the incident, McCall was on probation.

McCall faces grand theft, burglary to a structure, car burglary, and felony violation of probation charges.