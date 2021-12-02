Man allegedly hit four cars, struck a bicyclist while leading deputies on a chase through Okaloosa County

Okaloosa County

Man in custody after hitting several vehicles and one person in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — More details have been released from Florida Highway Patrol about a Campbellton man who allegedly caused “early morning mayhem” on Dec. 1 in Okaloosa County, which resulted in one person being struck and four hit-and-run traffic crashes.

James William Sullivan, 57, led Okaloosa deputies on a chase after he hit a bicyclist on Buck Ward Road in Baker. Sullivan refused to stop and hit three other vehicles, causing one vehicle to rollover on State Road 189 and Hester Church Road. 

Sullivan’s final hit-and-run ended after he struck a vehicle in the parking lot of the Ritz Food Store on State Road 4 in Baker. 

Sullivan was caught by deputies in Crestview and was later charged by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office with fleeing and eluding lights and sirens and resisting arrest without violence. 

Sullivan could also face more charges from the Florida Highway Patrol as they continue to investigate. 

