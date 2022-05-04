EGLIN AFB, Fla. (WKRG) — Former Air Armament Center Commander and retired Major General Robert W. ‘ChedBob’ Chedister passed away at the age of 72.

Eglin Air Force Base in Okaloosa County posted the news on Tuesday, May 4. Maj. Gen. Chedister served as the armament center commander from 2001 to 2005. The air armament center is responsible for the development, acquisition, testing and deployment of all air-delivered weapons for the U.S. Air Force.

A biography of Maj. Gen. Chedister from the United States Air Force website lists Eglin AFB as his last post. He retired in 2006. Eglin AFB said they will share details related to memorial services and funeral arrangements as they become available.

MAJOR GENERAL ROBERT W. CHEDISTER

Maj. Gen. Robert W. Chedister is Air Force Program Executive Officer for Weapons, and Commander, Air Armament Center, Air Force Materiel Command, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The center is responsible for development, acquisition, testing, deployment and sustainment of all air-delivered weapons. Additionally, AAC plans, directs and conducts test and evaluation of U.S. and allied air armament, navigation and guidance systems, and command and control systems. The center supports the largest single base mobility commitment for Air Force Materiel Command and the second largest in the Air Force.

General Chedister was born in Hazen, Ark., and entered the Air Force as a distinguished graduate of the University of Arkansas ROTC program, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. The general earned a master’s degree in electrical engineering from the Air Force Institute of Technology and a second in management from Troy State University. He is also a graduate of the Industrial College of the Armed Forces. General Chedister has served as a test squadron commander, deputy commander of operations for a test wing, systems program director for a major weapon system, test center commander and program executive officer.

General Chedister is a command pilot with more than 3,000 flying hours as a fighter pilot and test pilot.

EDUCATION

1972 Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering, University of Arkansas

1977 Master of Science degree in management, Troy State University

1980 U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School, Edwards AFB, Calif.

1985 Master of Science degree in electrical engineering, AFIT, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

1993 Industrial College of the Armed Forces, Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C.

ASSIGNMENTS

1. June 1972 – May 1973, student, undergraduate pilot training, Moody AFB, Ga.

2. August 1973 – December 1973, A-7 Replacement Training Unit, Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.

3. January 1974 – January 1976, A-7 pilot, 23rd Tactical Fighter Wing, England AFB, La.

4. January 1976 – April 1976, OV-10 Replacement Training Unit, Patrick AFB, Fla.

5. April 1976 – May 1979, OV-10 forward air controller, Sembach Air Base, West Germany

6. June 1979 – June 1980, student, U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School, Edwards AFB, Calif.

7. July 1980 – April 1984, test pilot, 3246th Test Wing, Eglin AFB, Fla.

8. May 1984 – December 1985, graduate student, Air Force Institute of Technology, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

9. December 1985 – January 1987, Director of Testing, Tri-Service Standoff Attack Missile System Program Office, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

10. January 1987 – June 1988, Director of Testing, F-117 Systems Program Office, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

11. July 1992 – June 1993, student, Industrial College of the Armed Forces, Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C.

12. July 1993 – August 1994, Deputy Program Director, Tri-Service Standoff Attack Missile SPO, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

13. August 1994 – December 1996, Program Director, Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System, Hanscom AFB, Mass.

14. January 1997 – July 1998, Commander, Arnold Engineering Development Center, Arnold AFB, Tenn.

15. July 1998 – November 2001, Program Executive Officer for Airlift and Trainers, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Washington, D.C.

16. December 2001 – October 2003, Commander, Air Armament Center, AFMC, Eglin AFB, Fla.

17. October 2003 – present, Air Force Program Executive Officer for Weapons, and Commander, Air Armament Center, Air Force Materiel Command, Eglin AFB, Fla. (OUTDATED)

FLIGHT INFORMATION

Rating: Command pilot

Flight hours: More than 3,000

Aircraft flown: A-7, OV-10, F-4, F-16, F-15, F-117, C-12, T-38 and T-37

MAJOR AWARDS AND DECORATIONS

Distinguished Service Medal

Legion of Merit with oak leaf cluster

Defense Meritorious Service Medal

Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters

Air Force Commendation Medal with two oak leaf clusters

OTHER ACHIEVEMENTS

Commander’s Trophy, undergraduate pilot training

EFFECTIVE DATES OF PROMOTION

Second Lieutenant June 6, 1972

First Lieutenant June 6, 1974

Captain June 6, 1976

Major Oct. 1, 1983

Lieutenant Colonel June 1, 1988

Colonel Dec. 1, 1992

Brigadier General Feb. 1, 1999

Major General Nov. 1, 2002