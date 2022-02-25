DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Families are gearing up for the 4th annual Macaroni and Cheese Festival at the Destin Commons.

EVENT DETAILS:

March 6, 2022

Noon to 3:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $15- V.I.C. tickets are $45

The Mac & Cheese fests hosts chefs from area restaurants putting a twist to the southern staple comfort food.

Chefs will compete for prizes in three categories:

Judge’s Choice Award

People’s Choice Award

Kid’s Choice Award

All of the proceeds from the event will go directly to the Boys and Girls Club of the Emerald Coast.

For more ticket information and how to sponsor or join the event, click here.