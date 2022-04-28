DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Pet Supplies Plus in Destin is offering an EZ clinic for pet owners on May 15.

From 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. an EZ clinic tech will offer a range of pet shots starting at $12.

SHOTS OFFERED:

Rabies -$12

DA2PP/Cvk – $25 (protects dogs against distemper, adenovirus, parvo, and parainfluenza)

FVRCP/Felv- $35 (protects cats from Rhinotracheitis, Calicivirus, Panleukopenia and Feline Leukemia Virus)

Bordatella- $25 (protects dogs from contracting kennel cough)

Heartworm Testing- $35

A $3 bio disposal fee will be added for safety.

Shots will be first come, first serve so there is no need to call ahead. For more information, contact the store at 850-837-0688.

The clinic will be hosted on the side of the building located in the Publix shopping center near the Destin commons. The store address is 4424 Commons Drive E Suite 1A.

Pet Supplies Plus is working to make the low-cost shots a monthly offer at the store.