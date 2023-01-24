NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A longtime Florida mayor gets a shoutout on Jeopardy.

A clue in the Double Jeopardy round Monday, January 16th, featured longtime Niceville Mayor Randall Wise. In the Category “Small Town America and Canada” for $1,200, the clue was: “Sometimes not much changes in a town; Randall Wise was mayor of Niceville in this northwestern slab of Florida for 49 years.” The correct response was “what is the Panhandle?”

Wise was first appointed mayor in 1971 and then elected due to a charter change in 1987. He served the City of Niceville until his passing in January 2020 at 89. He was the fourth-longest current-serving mayor in the United States at the time.

Mayor Wise served as an Honorary Captain at Eglin Air Force Base, Hurlburt Field, and Duke Field. The city says he was an avid reader and friend for life of the Niceville Public Library.