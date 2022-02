NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Niceville Police are working to clear the entrance ramp to SR 293 from HWY 85 after a log truck crashed and overturned Thursday morning.

Police said in a post on Facebook the ramp off the southbound lanes of HWY 85 is closed as crews clean the area.

Niceville PD has not released any information about the driver or what caused the truck to crash.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.