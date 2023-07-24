OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A local organization has come up with a unique way to hopefully solve cold cases.

Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers has created playing cards that highlight cases in Okaloosa and Walton Counties. Each card features pictures and information on cold case murder victims and people reported missing.

They’re giving the cards out in the Walton and Okaloosa County jails because they say inmates likely know something that could solve one of the cases.

The cards were developed thanks to a grant from the non-profit organization Season of Justice.