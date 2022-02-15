FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Tobacco Free Florida in Okaloosa County introduces the Live Vape Free program.

The Live Vape Free program provides teens tools and resources to address teen electronic cigarette use. This program is designed to help teens quit nicotine. It also empowers adults to support their teens to quit smoking. The Live Vape Free program is a text-based program targeted at 13 to 17-year-olds.

The text-based program provides teens with text support, interactive content, and one-on-one coaching to help them quit smoking. The program features content which:

educates teens on the keys to quitting nicotine

motivates, inspires, and enlightens users on the importance of staying nicotine-free

helps teens find their “why” when quiting

boosts overall confidence among teens looking to quit

Teachers, parents, guardians, and administrators can also play a key role in helping teens quit smoking. The Live Vape Free program provides adults with self-paced online courses, one-on-one coaching support, and a downloadable toolkit to educate them on teen e-cigarette use. It also helps educate adults on how to help support teens quit.

According to the media release, teens smoking e-cigarettes have increased in the past few years. In 2021 it was the most popular form of smoking among teens.

For more information on how to sign up for either the adult or teen program of Live Vape Free click here.