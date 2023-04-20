DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The World’s Largest Lionfish Tournament is coming up in May. Okaloosa County Tourism Department and Florida Fish and Wildlife will be hosting the 5th annual event in Destin and Fort Walton Beach.

“The success of this annual event is undeniable,” said Okaloosa County Board Chairman Trey Goodwin. “It not only helps to remove this invasive species, but it brings so many different local industries together within a family-friendly atmosphere that’s accessible to the public. This event grows each year and it could not happen without the hard work of the Coastal Resource Team within our Tourism Development Department.”

The annual event will take place on May 20-21, 2023 at the Destin Harbor. The tournament is paired with a lionfish festival and new for 2023, the Lionfish & Libations event.

Lionfish & Libations (May 20) The public can try samplings of various local brews paired with food provided by participating vendors.

Leading up to the festival is a restaurant week. Different chefs around Destin will try their best to create a winning dish with the white fish.

Lionfish Restaurant Week Schedule:

May 12 Boathouse Landing – VALPARAISO

May 13 Harbor Tavern

May 14 Dewey Destin Harborside

May 15 Crab Trap – DESTIN

May 16 La Paz

May 17 Harbor Docks

May 18 Brotula’s Seafood House & Steamer

May 20 AJ’s Seafood & Oyster Bar – DESTIN

The public can order lionfish from the menu on the listed night and learn more about efforts to control the population.

“The festival includes the Emerald Coast Open Tournament May 19-20. The tournament gives divers the opportunity to compete for prize money totaling nearly $100,000 in categories like most lionfish caught and largest and smallest lionfish. Last year’s tournament was a great success and removed 13,835 lionfish from local waters. Tournament weigh-ins will be held behind AJ’s Seafood & Oyster Bar on May 21.” Okaloosa County Public informaiton Officer Nick Tomecek

Hunters have gathered a record 3696 invasive fish form the area in the 2023 preseason tournament, compared to 2582 in 2022.

“Emerald Coast Open and the Lionfish Removal & Awareness Day Festival continues to grow and provide awareness of lionfish removal which lessens the threat to our native wildlife in Destin-Fort Walton Beach. Our community sponsors make it possible for us to host an event that is not only educational but an enjoyable experience for families to attend on the Destin Harbor,” said Alex Fogg, Coastal Resource Manager, Destin-Fort Walton Beach.

There is still time to register for the event. Official tournament rules, registration and more information can be found online.