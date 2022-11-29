OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Holiday parades on land and by boat will be taking place across Northwest Florida. Below is a list of all the events WKRG News 5 tracked down.

Fort Walton Beach

Monday, Dec. 5 – Fort Walton Beach Christmas parade

The 2022 Fort Walton Beach Christmas Parade will take place on Monday, Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m. along Eglin Parkway from First Street to Hughes Street. This year’s theme is Nursery Rhymes & Fairy Tales! The public is invited to gather along Eglin Parkway to watch the parade and cheer on their favorite characters. Anyone interested in having a float in the parade, please follow the link at the bottom of the page to download the application. City of Fort Walton Beach

Crestview

Satruday, Dec. 3 – Sweet Treats of Christmas Parade, 5:30 pm.

Deck the floats (and vehicles) in sweet delights! Whether it’s sugar plums, candy canes, or the cup of eggnog – Main Street wants to see you or your company’s “sweet” Christmas spirit. Do you sit by a fire or dance around a room with your favorite Christmas delights? The parade begins at Main Street and MLK Jr Ave and ends at the north end of Main Street after the Courhouse. Schools, bands, youth groups, churches, businesses, as well as civic, military, religious, and service organizations are invited to participate. Main Street Crestview Association

Destin

Saturday, Dec. 10- City of Destin Christmas Parade

The 38th annual “Elf on the Shelf” Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, December 10th, 2022, at 10 a.m. The floats will begin at the Downtown Destin Shopping Center and travel west down Harbor Boulevard (Hwy 98) to Stahlman Avenue. Spectators are asked to stand on the north side of Harbor Boulevard to watch the parade. Destin Chamber of Commerce

Sunday, Dec. 11- Destin Boat Parade Holiday on the Harbor

From 6 to 8 pm the Harbor will be dancing with lights and cheer during the 35th Annual Destin Boat Parade followed by a FIREWORKS FINALE AND Fire Spinning! Destin Chamber of Commerce

Niceville/Valparaiso

Saturday, Dec. 10- Christmas Parade

Starting around 9:00 am on Marc Smith Blvd. in Niceville. Santa will be on the route with the East Niceville Fire Department.

Sunday, Dec. 18 – Boat Parade

On the 18th of December at 5:30 PM, we will be having the Niceville/Valparaiso Boat Parade. It will be staged outside the Emerald Coast Marine facility. For registration and sponsorship forms, click the documents tab on the right or just register online with the button on the left. Rotary Club of Niceville/Valparaiso

If you know of an event to be added to the list, email it kcollins@wkrg.com.