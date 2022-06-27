OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County is preparing for a busy 4th of July holiday. Cities hosting firework displays have altered parking and park rules for the holiday weekend.

Niceville:

Lyons Park in Niceville will be closed to all parking from midnight Sunday, July 3 until the end of the Boggy Bayou fireworks show on Monday, July 4.

Niceville PD said vehicles will not be able to utilize the parking lot. The boat ramp will remain open but trucks and trailers must park elsewhere after launching.

The boat ramp will close on the 4th of July at noon and reopen after the firework show.

Destin:

The City of Destin said Joe’s Bayou Boat Launch will be open for normal park hours the entire holiday weekend. Parks are open from dawn to dusk every day.

“It’s going to be very busy and we highly encourage everyone to be patient and courteous,” said City of Destin PIO Catherine Card.

Commercial activity is not allowed in Destin parks and boat launches. This includes Joe’s Bayou, Captain Leonard Destin Park, Clement Taylor Park, Norriego Point Park, Shore at Crystal Beach and June White Decker Park.

Fort Walton Beach:

Fort Walton Beach will have normal operating hours for all city parks.

Valparaiso:

Lincoln Park will close from 11:00 pm July 3, and will reopen at 11:00 pm July 4 for the Boggy Bayou fireworks display.

The Valparaiso Police Department said all unattended boats and trailers will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Vehicles can be parked there during the holiday hours.

Twin Cities park will be closed for the holiday weekend. The public boat ramp at Twin Cities Park is the host park of the fireworks display on the north side of Boggy Bayou.

More about the Boggy Bayou Fireworks Show:

The 2022 Boggy Bayou Fireworks Show is planned for Monday, July 4th at approximately 8:45 pm.

The City of Niceville said Lions Park, Lincoln Park, Niceville Landing, Kiwanis Park and Shipyard Point Park are great vantage points.

The City of Destin will host a fireworks show at 9:00 pm Monday, July 4 over the west jetties.

Fort Walton Beach will host a fireworks display at 8:45 pm on Monday, July 4. The fireworks are launched form a barge over the Santa Rosa Sound.