OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is gearing up for the back-to-school season. Below is a running list of school supply drives, giveaways and a few celebrations.

Supply drives to donate:

JULY 29, 12-6 PM- Cram the Van, Stuff the Truck at Aj’s on the Bayou: Any donation accepted; supplies or money. SUPPLY LIST SUGGESTIONS : Paper: lined paper, copy paper, construction paper, spiral notebooks, composition books, index cards. General Supplies: blue or black pens, #2 pencils, colored pencils, erasers, crayons, pencil sharpeners, pencil cases, markers, highlighters, dry-erase markers, report covers, pocket folders, rulers, protractors, glue sticks, scissors. Classroom Staples: Calculators, staples, staplers, paper clips, hole punch, clipboards. Things you can never have too much of: tissues, sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer, paper towels, gloves, BACKPACKS.

JULY 30, ALL DAY- OCSD Stuff the Bus 2022 The Collection Day Event is July 30th in the parking lot of the Crestview, Fort Walton Beach, and Niceville Walmart. Check out united-way.org/schoolsupplies for a list of school supplies and other ways to contribute.



Supply giveaways for pick-up:

JULY 31, ALL DAY- Pepper’s back-to-school backpack giveaway: Free Backpacks at all Pepper’s Locations all day Sunday, July 31st until supply last. Shalimar- 1176 Eglin Parkway Crestview- 1900 S Ferdon Blvd Niceville- 510 W John Sims Parkway Ft. Walton- 560 Mary Esther cut off NW



Other back-to-school events:

AUG 3&5- Teacher Back to School Sound Bath & Classroom Supply Drive Free to Okaloosa Teachers & public welcome – reduced event cost $10 w/classroom supply donation. Honoring our Okaloosa County teachers by offering an opportunity to relax and rejuvenate in preparation for the new school year.

AUG 13&14- Crestview Back-to-Homeschool convention 9 am- 4 pm every day Book vendors, co-op organizations, writing workshops, sensory activities and educational materials, homeschooling resources, children’s activities, crafts, a sensory regulation space, and more.



This list is subject to change, check back for updates.