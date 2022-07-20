OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is gearing up for the back-to-school season. Below is a running list of school supply drives, giveaways and a few celebrations.
Supply drives to donate:
- JULY 29, 12-6 PM- Cram the Van, Stuff the Truck at Aj’s on the Bayou:
- Any donation accepted; supplies or money.
- SUPPLY LIST SUGGESTIONS: Paper: lined paper, copy paper, construction paper, spiral notebooks, composition books, index cards. General Supplies: blue or black pens, #2 pencils, colored pencils, erasers, crayons, pencil sharpeners, pencil cases, markers, highlighters, dry-erase markers, report covers, pocket folders, rulers, protractors, glue sticks, scissors. Classroom Staples: Calculators, staples, staplers, paper clips, hole punch, clipboards. Things you can never have too much of: tissues, sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer, paper towels, gloves, BACKPACKS.
- JULY 30, ALL DAY- OCSD Stuff the Bus 2022
- The Collection Day Event is July 30th in the parking lot of the Crestview, Fort Walton Beach, and Niceville Walmart. Check out united-way.org/schoolsupplies for a list of school supplies and other ways to contribute.
Supply giveaways for pick-up:
- JULY 31, ALL DAY- Pepper’s back-to-school backpack giveaway:
- Free Backpacks at all Pepper’s Locations all day Sunday, July 31st until supply last.
- Shalimar- 1176 Eglin Parkway
- Crestview- 1900 S Ferdon Blvd
- Niceville- 510 W John Sims Parkway
- Ft. Walton- 560 Mary Esther cut off NW
Other back-to-school events:
- AUG 3&5- Teacher Back to School Sound Bath & Classroom Supply Drive
- Free to Okaloosa Teachers & public welcome – reduced event cost $10 w/classroom supply donation.
- Honoring our Okaloosa County teachers by offering an opportunity to relax and rejuvenate in preparation for the new school year.
- AUG 13&14- Crestview Back-to-Homeschool convention
- 9 am- 4 pm every day
- Book vendors, co-op organizations, writing workshops, sensory activities and educational materials, homeschooling resources, children’s activities, crafts, a sensory regulation space, and more.
This list is subject to change, check back for updates.