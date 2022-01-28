DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Divers and spearfishers are gearing up for the 2022 Emerald Coast Open (ECO) Lionfish pre-tournament in Okaloosa County. The official tournament will be held from May 13 to May 14. The pre-tournament is scheduled from Feb. 1 to May 12.

PRE-TOURNAMENT PARTY INFORMATION:

Friday, Jan. 28

6 p.m. to 9.m. CST

Dewey’s Harborside 1835 Porch Bar Event Space

202 Harbor Blvd. in Destin, Fla. 32541

Organizers said free food, lionfish appetizers and prizes will be given at the event. They will also show party-goers how to fillet their own lionfish.

Event will be outdoors. We ask all guests to adhere to social distance guidelines and stay home if you show signs or symptoms of being sick. Emerald Coast Open

According to numbers from 2021, more than 10,000 lionfish were removed from Gulf Coast waters.

The pre-tournament offers monthly prizes to hunters. Registration is $75 a person before March 31, $100 after. The registration for the pre-tournament includes the two-day main tournament from May 13 to May 14.

Registration has started for the annual tournament. You can find more information about the rules here. The final weigh-in for the ECO will be May 15 by 11 a.m.

The Lionfish Removal and Awareness Day Festival is tagged onto the tournament. The full day of activities and weigh-ins will be held on May 14.

FULL LIONFISH EVENT SCHEDULE:

Jan. 1 Registration Begins

Jab. 28 Pre-tournament Kickoff Party

Feb. 1 Pre-Tournament Begins

May 12 Pre-Tournament Ends

May 13 to May 14 Main Tournament

May 14 to May 15 Lionfish Removal & Awareness Day Festival

May 15 Final Weigh-In / ECO Awards Ceremony

Lionfish drop-off locations are set up across the Emerald Coast. To find a drop-off location or become a drop-off location, click here.

MORE ABOUT LIONFISH:

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Committee (FWC) says Lionfish are an invasive species that have a potential negative impact on native wildlife and habitat. FWC encourages divers, anglers and commercial harvesters to remove lionfish in Florida waters to limit negative impacts to native marine life and ecosystems.

Read about the lionfish habitat and how to report a sighting here.