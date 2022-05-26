DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Lightning struck a Home on Nautica Way in Destin Florida Thursday morning. Around 1130 fire trucks from Destin fire rescue and Okaloosa Island fire responded to the small street.

A two-story home was found with fire inside the second story and damage to the front and back of the house. Firefighters on scene tell WKRG News 5 that everyone is ok and they are working to remove the damaged pieces. Another home on the street was checked for a Freon leak, the fire department has not confirmed that incident to be related to the lightning strike.

Four fire engines are working the street to check for other damage. Firefighters on scene say lightning strikes are very unpredictable and for people to be careful with today’s weather.