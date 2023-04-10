FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Step One Automotive Group is giving three teachers $3,000 each for the inaugural Learning Legacy Awards.

During the month of April, teachers in Florida, Alabama and Georgia can apply for one of three $3,000 grants. One award-winning teacher will be chosen from each state and announced on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

Applications are open from Apr. 1 through Apr. 21. Teachers in public schools K-12 can apply online.

“We are looking for teachers who are innovating the classroom experience and transforming the lives of their students.” Step One Automotive Group

The winners of the award will be required to report on how they spend the money.

Learning Legacy award recipients will be required to provide updates including receipts, photos, and videos of the funded project’s progress at monthly intervals until completion. Recipients will have 6 months to complete the funded project.

Teachers wanting to apply will have to get supervisor permission before being selected as a winner.

Learn more about the Learning Legacy Awards online.