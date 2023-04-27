Laurel Hill students learn financial responsibility through ‘Reality Check’ practice

LAUREL HILL, Fla. (WKRG) — North Okaloosa County High Schoolers sat down to discuss financial responsibility with Eglin Federal Credit Union this month.

According to the Okaloosa County School District, Okaloosa Public Schools Foundation hosted the first of its kind ‘Reality Check’ series with 9-12th graders.

Around 60 high school students participated in lessons facilitated by EFCU Financial Education Specialist Courtney Dollson. The students had a final Reality Check simulation at the Crestview Community Center on Apr. 26.

“In the classroom, Laurel Hill students learned about budgeting, expenses after graduation, and credit in preparation for the Reality Check simulation,” said EFCU Financial Education Specialist Courtney Dollson. “Eglin Federal Credit Union is committed to the communities we serve by providing free financial education. We hope to continue this event annually and see even more growth in the coming years.”

The week-long practice gave students random occupations, salaries and credit scores to navigate. Students then had to spend money to earn benefits such as insurance, mortgage lending and auto lending.

The prices were broken down into monthly payments based on credit for the students to create a healthy budget.

“What I learned today is that parents really do have it rough around here. It really opened up my eyes because I didn’t realize how much stuff actually costs even though it might be low in price, it adds up at the end,” said student Amy Senterfitt. “Today I really learned how to budget my money and how the real world is actually going to be. Courtney visited our school and got us ready for this event a couple of weeks ago. She really helped us prepare for what the future is going to be like, but I didn’t realize how hard it was actually going to be.”

The community came together to host the event with volunteers from Auburn Water Systems, Career Source Okaloosa Walton, CCB Community Bank, CHELCO, Clayton Homes, David A. Herf, MD, Eglin Federal Credit Union, Emerald Coast Science Center, Farm Bureau Insurance, Florida Farm Bureau, JRL Conyers Lodge, Moors & Cabot, Okaloosa County School District, Okaloosa Gas, Okaloosa Public Schools Foundation, Okaloosa Tax Collectors Office, Realty ONE Group, Sandy Sansing Milton Chevrolet, ServisFirst Bank, Tiffany Woodham State Farm, and Wanda g. Roberts Realty LLC. A grant by Wells Fargo funded the event.

“Financial literacy and fiscal responsibility are life skills,” said Executive Director Okaloosa Public Schools Foundation Steve Horton. “The Okaloosa Public Schools Foundation is grateful to be able to partner with Eglin Federal Credit Union and our other volunteers to host this event for our students. We are committed to enhancing students’ education, and this Reality Check event provides a perfect forum to do just that.”