LAUREL HILL, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced $22 Million in broadband internet projects for eight communities. Laurel Hill in Okaloosa County is on the list.

“City of Laurel Hill, Unincorporated Deerland and Svea, and Unincorporated Okaloosa County ($853,000) — to add 103.5 miles of fiber optic cable to their existing network to provide 831 unserved locations within Okaloosa County with symmetrical download and upload speeds of 1GB.”

The governor’s office said the announcement is the second round of awards through the Broadband Opportunity Program to expand broadband access in Florida’s underserved communities.

“These awards are in addition to $144 million the Governor awarded in February, bringing Florida’s total investment to $166 million for the expansion of broadband Internet in Florida’s rural communities.” Governor’s Office Press Release

Okaloosa County released a statement to WKRG News 5 about the expansion in Laurel Hill:

“We are thrilled that the state’s Broadband Opportunity Program awarded this money to help companies bring better Internet access to the citizens of north Okaloosa County. The County supports any program that will improve broadband access to underserved areas.” Nick Tomecek, Public Information Officer for Okaloosa County

DeSantis said the $22 million announced Monday will impact more than 33,200 unserved residential, educational, business and community locations.

Other areas around Northwest Florida made the list.

Unincorporated Allentown and Wallace; Chumukla and Pace ($3,353,384) — to add 357 miles of fiber optic cable to their existing network to provide 2,355 unserved locations within Santa Rosa County with symmetrical download and upload speeds of 1GB.

WKRG News 5 is working to find the applicant for the Northwest Florida recipients. Okaloosa County said the funds would not be dispersed from them but through the company or entity that requested the grant.

The funding is given through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

“Investing in reliable internet infrastructure strengthens local economies and opens up new opportunities for students, businesses and families,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I am happy to award this $22 million to support Florida’s small and rural communities and I look forward to making more awards in the future that expand internet access to all Floridians.”

For additional information about the Office of Broadband and its initiatives, please visit www.FloridaJobs.org/Broadband.