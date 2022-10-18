WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County man is dead after his car left the roadway in Walton County Monday night.

Florida Highway Patrol said in a release the crash happened at 8:11 p.m on Long Road at the Long Creek Bridge. A 21-year-old from Laurel Hill was southbound across the bridge. He then crossed the lanes on Long Road and collided with the tree line.

FHP said the man died from his injuries.

No other information was released regarding the crash or medical response.