DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Eglin AFB will be conducting nighttime flight operations in the coming weeks.

Visitors and locals along the coast will hear the loud F-35 engines roar overhead between 8:00 pm. and 10:00 pm. each night on the schedule.

Night Fly Operation Schedule:

May 23 – 26

May 31 – June 2

Eglin AFB said the 58th Fighter Squadron is required to train with night fly operations.

The F-35 is capable of producing 115 decibels of noise. The National Institute of Occupational Safety lists 115 decibels (dB) of sound with an exposure limit of 28 seconds.

