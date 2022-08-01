FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Multiple lane closures will impact drivers overnight for a geotechnical survey on Brooks Bridge in Fort Walton Beach. The main thoroughfare to Okaloosa Island from the West is expected to have a complete replacement in 2023.

The Florida Department of Transportation will close lanes on the bridge and surrounding roads between Aug. 1 through Aug. 4, 2022.

Crews will work from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m for the survey and utility work.

Expected Lane Closures:

U.S. 98 east and westbound alternating and intermittent lane closures between Perry Avenue and Pier Road.

Santa Rosa Boulevard east and westbound alternating lane closures from east of Amberjack Drive to Ross Marler Park.

Intermittent shoulder closures on Brooks Street, between Perry Avenue and Florida Blanca Place, and on Business Access Road.

Work around the Brooks Bridge replacement started this summer. FDOT bought multiple buildings and vacant lots around the structure to make room for the new bridge. Demolition began July 5.

Until further notice, public parking west of the bridge at Perry and Brooks Street in Fort Walton Beach can no longer be used.

More FDOT projects in Okaloosa County:

State Road (S.R.) 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project – Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts Sunday, July 31 through Thursday, Aug. 4, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

U.S. 98 Turn Lane Construction at West Casa Loma Drive in Florosa – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Aug. 1 through Thursday, Aug. 4 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for paving operations.

Interstate 10 Routine Maintenance East of Exit 45 – Motorists will encounter intermittent westbound lane closures Monday, Aug.1 starting at 8 p.m. for guardrail repairs.

S.R. 85 (Government Avenue) Routine Utility Maintenance Between Wolverine Avenue and Edge Avenue in Niceville – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Aug. 1 through Thursday, Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for utility maintenance.

Racetrack Road (S.. 188) Routine Underground Utility Maintenance from Don Drive to Beach Drive in Ft. Walton Beach – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Aug. 1 through Thursday, Aug. 11 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for manhole maintenance.