DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — From the shores of Crystal Beach in Destin to the bayous of Shalimar, many Labor Day events are scheduled for Okaloosa Co. We provided a list of events for the weekend such as live music concerts to firework shows.

Destin

Arts & Drafts, Friday, Sept. 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Destin Harbor. Token packages are available on Eglin AFB and online.

Locals On The Harbor Friday, Sept. 2, at 5 p.m. Boathouse Oyster Bar is hosting a Free Keg for Charity event. Donations will be accepted for Children in Crisis.

Labor Day Concert Celebration Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, September 4 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Harborwalk Villiage. Live music will start the shows. Sunday, the show will end with 9 p.m. fireworks and fire spinning by a local performer.

Night Swim Party on Sunday, Sept. 4 starting around 9 p.m. located at Ara Rooftop Pool & Lounge Hotel Effie.

Fireworks at 9 p.m. at the Harborwalk Villiage

Fort Walton Beach

Art Walk begins at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 at Fort Walton Beach Landing

Fireworks and a big celebration will be held Sunday, Sept. 4 on Okaloosa Island at 9 p.m. The Boardwalk on the island will be center stage as the fireworks launch from the pier.

Shalimar

Labor Day Picnic The community of Shalimar is gathering at Longwood Park Association- Garnier Bayou for a grill-side picnic Monday, Sept. 5. Everyone is asked to bring a dish and side to share. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Baytowne Wharf

The Perfect Hues: Baytowne Art & Food Fest is happening every day this holiday weekend at the Village of Baytowne Wharf. The event starts at 5 p.m. daily as a free event to the public with local shops and vendors filling the village streets.

Fireworks will start at 9:15 p.m. over the Baytowne Wharf lagoon.