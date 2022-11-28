DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in Destin on Saturday, Nov. 26 for a gun found in a pond.

The deputy said a group of local kids in Destin playing in a neighborhood on Quail Lake Blvd located the gun in the pond and reported it.

OCSO confirmed the gun was stolen out of Walton County. WKRG News 5 has reached out to WCSO for more information about the stolen weapon.

The deputy spent time with the kids after the incident to teach them about gun safety and swear them in as junior deputies.