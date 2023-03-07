HOLT, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested 21-year-old Hunter Glenn Carmichael on March 7 for an active warrant in Holt, Fla.

In the arrest report, OCSO said Carmichael allegedly pulled a gun on a driver down Dove Run Rd on Jan. 28.

The driver told OCSO he knows Carmichael and recognized him on the side of the road as he was driving by. The driver said Carmichael pointed the gun at his truck and tracked it before firing a round at the tailgate.

OCSO found a bullet lodged in the tailgate which was taken as evidence.

Officers tried to locate Carmichael multiple times after the Jan. 28 incident but never made contact.

On March 7, law enforcement went to Carmichael’s house to serve an arrest warrant. OCSO said when the officers arrive Carmichael ran into the woods behind his home.

K9 teams from the Florida Highway Patrol, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Walton County Sheriff’s Office, and Okaloosa Correctional Institution worked to track Carmichael down.

Carmichael is charged with aggravated assault, firing missiles into an occupied conveyance, and discharging a firearm in public.