CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reunited parents with a missing 8-year-old boy with Autism Monday night.

OCSO posted a video of K9 Beau and Deputy Tim Pattersons search for the child.

According to the release, the boy has autism and is non-verbal. OCSO said the child went missing late Monday night after he wandered away from his Crestview home.

Deputy Patterson gave K9 Beau a shirt of the young boy to sniff, and Beau went to work. The release said K9 Beau found the young man in under ten minutes in bushes behind a nearby house.

Deputies quickly returned the child to his family. OCSO congratulated K9 Beau and Deputy Patterson for the duo’s first official find as an officer team.