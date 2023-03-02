MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) investigators found more than 1,100 files of child sex abuse allegedly shared by a Mary Esther man in 2022.

In a press release, FDLE started an investigation of 36-year-old Brandon Landis in Aug. 2022. Investigators say they found more than 1,100 files shared over a network by Landis in a seven-month period.

On March 1, 2022, FDLE searched Landis’s residence, located on Happiness Road in Mary Esther, and found child sexual abuse materials on a home desktop computer.

While searching the home, K9 Maple alerted investigators to a hidden microchip in an envelope inside a notebook that contained more obscene material.

FDLE said the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service assisted with the case.

Landis is booked in Okaloosa County Jail and charged with 12 counts of possession of child sexual abuse materials, one count of use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, and one count of promoting the sexual performance of a child, all felonies.

FDLE said the State Attorney’s Office will prosecute the case.