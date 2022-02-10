OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — 3-month old bloodhound brothers Beau and Jake have blown their handlers away throughout K9 training.

Okaloosa County deputies Tim Patterson and David Robinett have been working with 2 pups from the Okaloosa and Santa Rosa County each day to prepare them for their future K9 responsibilities.

Right now, K9 Beau of Okaloosa County and K9 Jake from Santa Rosa County are learning how to track scents and the pair of brothers have excelled at every step of the way, according to a Facebook post from Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

“They’re doing fantastic,” said Robinett. “They’re above where we expected them to be right now.”

Not only are the hounds constantly learning from one another, they’re teaching their handlers a thing or two by inspiring them to push themselves and come to work everyday with a paw-sitive attitude.

“I’m just as excited as they are,” said Patterson. “I want to train everyday.”