FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A Juneteenth music festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 18 at the Fort Walton Beach Landing. Live DJ’s, performers, artists and speakers will showcase African-Amercian culture.

Randall Richmond and Mike Eason are hosting the event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for everyone in Okaloosa County to enjoy. The festival will be the first of its kind in Fort Walton Beach, according to the Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce.

“I would say it kind of helps bring everybody together as a group so it’s not just one individual group,” said Eason. “It allows us to teach them everything that’s going on in our community and bring everybody together so we can all understand and have a great time.”

Richmond and Eason said they expect a crowd of between 500 to 1,000 people at the festival. Live music, speakers, performers and family-friendly activities will be throughout the landing to enjoy.

“We got loud speakers, performers, a lot of music and then kind of like a history lesson just to kind of give everybody an idea of what’s going on,” said Richmond. “Because even though Juneteenth is like a well known holiday now, it’s still not really known like what it is, you know?”

A realestate company is attending the event hoping to educate people on low-income mortgages in the area.

Ahead of the event, organizers said they are still looking for people to participate.

To get in touch with the promotes for vendors, performances, or volunteer opportunities, reach out to them on Facebook at @YBICEvents (Rich Promotions) and @fredrickeason (Mike Eason).

Ticket information:

Early Bird General Admission FIRST 100 people- $10.00

Pre-Sale General Admission- $15.00

General Admission- $20.00

VIP Cabana- $300.00 (Includes 8 wristbands, waters, ice cooler and more)

Buy tickets here.

Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19 every year. The holiday remembers the day African-Americans were freed from slavery after the Emancipation Proclamation in 1862. The holiday’s roots are traced back to June 19, 1865 when U.S. troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, and locals learned that slavery had been abolished.