OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County judge sentenced Janice Porter, 43, to a maximum of eight years in prison after fraud and money laundering charges from 2020.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department said an investigation revealed Porter stole a total of $730,356.19 over a 7-year span. Porter was responsible for administering the unnamed law firm’s financial operating account and all credit card accounts.

“After a complex investigation, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office had charged 43 year old Janice Porter with Fraud – more than $50,000, as well as three counts of Money Laundering in September 2020.” Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office report

According to the OCSO report, the investigation unveiled Porter stealing the money through unauthorized payroll distributions, bank disbursements, credit card charges and other disbursements.

The judge ordered Porter to pay $307,000 in restitution. OCSO said Porter admitted to hiding the theft scheme