Jogger hit and killed by tractor-trailer on Okaloosa Island

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — A man who was jogging on U.S. 98 near Gulf National Sea Shore Drive was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer just after 1 p.m. Friday.

Florida Highway Patrol reports that witnesses saw the jogger dart into the westbound lane of U.S. 98 from the bike lane into the path of the oncoming truck. The driver of the truck did not have time to react, and the front right corner struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The man did not have any identification on him and is currently a John Doe.