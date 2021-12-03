Jogger hit and killed by tractor-trailer on Okaloosa Island

Okaloosa County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — A man who was jogging on U.S. 98 near Gulf National Sea Shore Drive was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer just after 1 p.m. Friday.

Florida Highway Patrol reports that witnesses saw the jogger dart into the westbound lane of U.S. 98 from the bike lane into the path of the oncoming truck. The driver of the truck did not have time to react, and the front right corner struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The man did not have any identification on him and is currently a John Doe.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories